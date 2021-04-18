Cruz Azul has the opportunity to equal Club América’s historical record

Despite the draw against him America club and see his winning streak cut with 12, in the Clausura 2021, staying one game away from imposing a new brand in Mexican soccer, Blue Cross may match another all-time record.

In the absence of two days, ‘La Maquina’ has secured his ticket to Liguilla for several days; however, the remaining two matches are vital to finish first in the tournament.

Also read: Chivas: Fans explode against the Flock for mistreatment at Akron Stadium

In these games, Juan Reynoso could set a record that has not been equaled in recent years, being the Club Leon, the team that was closest. The sky blue team has 37 units and in case of winning six two games, it would equal the historical record of points in a short tournament held by America from the Opening 2002, with 43 points.

Also read: Chivas: Oribe Peralta defended Uriel Antuna after his controversial statements

It should be noted that at that time, the Mexican tournament had 20 teams, in which 19 days were played, so it had a greater margin compared to recent years. León was two points away from matching it, while Cruz Azul will have to beat Atlético San Luis and Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium.