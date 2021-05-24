Cruz Azul has proven to be a ‘wall’ in the regular and league phase

The team of Blue Cross achieved his pass to the final of Closing 2021, after beating Club Pachuca with a goal from Santiago Giménez. The ‘Machine’ will seek its eighth title and assured to close at home

Beyond the fact that Cruz Azul has one of the most powerful attacks in the league, what has really stood out throughout the tournament has been its defense, since, with yesterday’s game, its numbers are shaking. to any offense, according to Goals and Figures

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

With the unbeaten goal of Jesús Corona, the team led by Juan Reynoso they reached eleven games without conceding a goal, being the best team in that area adding regular phase and Liguilla.

Also read: Cruz Azul: The severity of the injuries of Bryan Angulo and ‘Nacho’ Rivero

Even the celestial table ended up being the club with the best defense with 11 goals conceded in the tournament. In the Final Phase they have only received two goals against Toluca, so it is expected, if the result between Santos Laguna is maintained, a duel from power to power, considering that the Lagunero team has been the highest scorer in Liguilla.