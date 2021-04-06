Cruz Azul had complications to study Arcahaie, rival in Concachampions

The cement team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul will try to continue its winning streak by facing the modest Arcahaie of Haiti in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, a little-known rival for the celestial team, which presented complications to be studied by technical director Juan Reynoso, since there was no ‘material’ to observe their style of play.

According to journalist David Medrano Félix, Cruz Azul’s Machine was only able to rescue a couple of videos of the Haitian team’s matches, one of them the 5-0 that Saprissa of Costa Rica conceded in the Semifinal of the Liga de the Concacaf.

In addition to that game, where little could be rescued, the celestial coach was able to observe another video where the Haitian team played at home against Force de Canada, a game corresponding to the Quarterfinals, where Arcahaie passed the tie in a penalty round after a draw to a goal in regular time.

In that match, goalkeeper Guerrey Romondt was the most prominent player. In the CONCACAF League, Romondt played 3 matches and conceded 7 goals. The goalkeeper is 35 years old and is 1.76 tall.

