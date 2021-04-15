Cruz Azul: Guillermo Pol Fernández waits for a grab vs Club América

Machine Cruz Azul arrives fierce to face the Classic Young against Club América this Saturday on the Azteca Stadium field, knowing that a victory against the creams would be practically giving him the assured leadership of the Closing 2021, as it would place them 5 points behind the Eagles with 6 points to be disputed.

In the preview of the Clásico Joven, the Argentine midfielder from Cruz Azul, Guillermo Matías ‘Pol’ Fernández, He spoke at a press conference and assured that the La Maquina footballers are well aware that they have not yet achieved anything in the tournament, as they have a long way to go in the search for the coveted Liga MX title.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Osvaldo Martínez opens old wound of the celestial

“It is a beautiful moment. We know of the moment we are going through, but we have not achieved anything,” said Pol Fernández.

“We have not achieved anything, we have our feet on the ground” “The things we want are still far away” Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández, celestial midfielder. # CruzAzul ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ynJIBp0WCB – Edgar Flores (@ft_edgar) April 15, 2021

Regarding the game next Saturday, where the best offense and the best defense of the tournament will meet, Fernández predicted a fairly close match, but they hope to get a good result sticking to the work they have been doing with Juan Reynoso.

“Against America it will not be easy at all but we trust in what we have done. It will be a very even game but we are very confident that we can do things very well,” he said.

Regarding the record that is at stake in the match against Club América, Fernández assured that it would be very good if it happened, but that it was not a goal that was stealing their attention at the moment.

“I know the brand in the league that can be achieved, but that doesn’t drive us crazy. It will come if we continue on the same line,” he launched.}

Read also; Club América: Guillermo Ochoa ‘applauds’ attack against Moisés Muñoz

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: