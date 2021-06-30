Cruz Azul: Guillermo Allison is discharged from the Machine and already has a new team

The goalkeeper of Blue Cross, William Allison, He left the La Noria club again in the next few hours and his destiny is in the Celaya of the Expansion League, a team with which he is already working the preseason, after returning to La Noria at the end of his loan.

According to Rubén Beristaín, journalist from Esto, Allison, who had returned after finishing his loan with Cancún FC, will now dress as ‘Toro’ and play for Celaya.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was a long-term substitute for Corona and seeing no opportunity in the first team, he went on loan last season where he played 29 games.

According to Transfermarkt, Allison went on sale to Toros del Celeya of the Expansión League for just under half a million dollars.

