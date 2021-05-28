Cruz Azul: Grupo Firme promises free concert if the Machine gets the title

The Cruz Azul Machine will look for the long-awaited “ninth” when it meets Santos Laguna in the final of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, and now the cement team has an “extra” motivation to get the title.

Through his social networks, Eduin Cazares, vocalist of Grupo Firme, showed his love for Cruz Azul and promised that, if the Machine wins the Liga MX title, they will offer a completely free concert to celebrate.

“Many people did not know that I am going to Cruz Azul, but since I was a child I have been. Right now we have an excellent streak as much as you and we, I know you like Grupo Firme, so if Cruz Azul is champion this year, Grupo Firme promises to sing to you totally free “

The Mexican singer acknowledged that it is an important expense to carry out an event of this type, but assured that he is willing to pay it in order to celebrate a Cruz Azul title after so many years.

“It is a huge expense to be able to go and lead the band, but if the champion wins, we will give that headdress to all our people from Cruz Azul. We have to be champions, this is our year “

