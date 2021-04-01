Cruz Azul: Granada joins the interest in Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda

The tour of the Mexican team for Europe he left many doubts; However, among the players that stood out the most were those of Cruz Azul, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda, who want to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe.

The board knows of the intentions of both players, so according to SanCadilla, they would be happy in ‘La Noria’, since they know that they are good prospects for a possible sale in the next transfer market.

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021

A few days ago it was revealed that the Levante team was interested in Romo and Pineda; However, the same SanCadilla column revealed that the Granada team has entered the fight for the two players.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

Romo declared a few weeks ago that he would not hesitate to leave in case an offer came from a European club, while Orbelín Pineda The contract ends in December, so the board would wait for the summer to accept an offer and recoup the investment.