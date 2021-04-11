Cruz Azul get the victory at home against Chivas Guadalajara (1-0)

04/11/2021

Act. At 11:45 CEST

The Blue Cross added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Chivas Guadalajara this sunday in the Aztec stadium. The Blue Cross He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against FC Juarez at home (0-1) and the other in front of Atlas Guadalajara in his fiefdom (3-2) and at the moment he had a streak of 11 consecutive victories. On the part of the visiting team, the Chivas Guadalajara reaped a tie to one against the Santos Laguna, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the game, the local team was the leader of the Liga MX de Clausura, while the Chivas Guadalajara He was in fifteenth place at the end of the match.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second half started in a positive way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Jonathan Rodriguez at 51 minutes. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 1-0 score.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Elijah Hernandez, Adrian Aldrete, Yoshimar Yotun, Walter Montoya Y Santiago Gimenez replacing Orbelín Pineda, Rafael Baca, Roberto Alvarado, Juan Escobar Y Jonathan Rodriguez, while the changes by the visiting team were Jesus Angulo, Jose Macias, Sergio Flores placeholder image, Fernando Beltran Y Cristian Calderon, which entered through Alejandro Mayorga, Alan Torres, Jesus Molina, Isaac brizuela Y Gilberto Sepulveda Lopez.

The referee gave a yellow card to Jose de Jesus Corona, Juan Escobar, Guillermo Fernandez, Adrian Aldrete Y Pablo Aguilar by the local team already Alan Torres by the Zapopano team.

After the end of the duel the Blue Cross occupied the leading position of the competition with 36 points, while the Chivas Guadalajara it ranked 15th with 13 points.

The next day the Blue Cross will be measured with the America, while the zapopano team will play their match against the Tijuana.