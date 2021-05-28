Cruz Azul: Gerardo Lugo highlights the strengths of the Machine for the second leg vs Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine is 90 minutes away from being able to break the 23 and a half-year drought of not being able to lift the Liga MX title, after taking a slight advantage away from Santos Laguna, ahead of the second leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Clear Brand‘, former soccer player Edgar Gerardo Lugo affirmed that the coach Juan Reynoso has turned the current sky blue squad into one of the most solid in Mexican soccer.

“I think this Cruz Azul is solid, focused and understood this part of shaking off everything that is said outside. Cruz Azul has a good squad, interesting players, proven. Today they have a new opportunity, but I don’t want to get excited until I achieve the championship, “he said.

In addition, the former element of the cement producers advised that despite arriving as favorites at the end of the final, he should not underestimate the rival and work on the mental issue so as not to relapse into the same failure of the previous Liga MX finals.

“The players and Juan Reynoso must work mentally, come out focused and play a perfect game on all lines. Cruz Azul is the favorite, but this can make Santos arrive with less pressure and where he gets motivation in a goal, he will to complicate the Machine. We cannot venture or assume that Cruz Azul will be champion, “he explained.

