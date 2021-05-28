Cruz Azul: Franco Escamilla celebrates the goal of the Machine during a live program (VIDEO)

Franco Escamilla, the famous Mexican comedian, unleashed the madness of his loyal followers on social networks by showing off how he celebrated the score of the Cruz Azul Machine in the first leg of the final against Santos Laguna.

Through Twitter, the moment came to light when Franco Escamilla during the interview with Yordi Pink in your program ‘From the hill of the chair‘interrupts the chat upon receiving a message from the production.

After learning that the Cruz Azul Machine had scored, he shouted the goal with euphoria saying the following: ‘Goal of Cruz Azul, his mother’s shell, goal of Cruz Azul’, while his guest is followed by the orchestra of his celebration.

At the end of its celebration, I continued the interview with the Mexican driver and producer as if nothing had happened, controlling the emotions of the moment and finishing learning of the heavenly triumph.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine is 90 minutes away from being able to make the Olympic lap and lift the Liga MX title for the first time since the Winter 1997 tournament.

