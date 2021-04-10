Cruz Azul: Francisco Palencia explains the difference between the current campus and that of 1997

Cruz Azul has an important date tonight against Chivas, to be able to match the historical record of Necaxa and Club León with 12 consecutive victories. Unlike the last tournament, ‘La Maquina’ looks better and better, which has generated enthusiasm in the fans.

Francisco Palencia, legend of the celestial team, who currently resides in Spain, pointed out in a 90-minute interview that the current team is very solid; However, there is a difference between the 1997 champion team.

“The only difference there may be there is that there were a lot of grassroots people on the team. We were the ‘Rabbit’, Joaquín Moreno, the Rodríguez brothers, Marco Garcés, José Luis Sixtos, on the campus there were many boys who were born from the Cruz Azul formation. That sense of belonging was very great. Those who had been playing there for some time, like Carlos Hermosillo or other teammates I had, had already been playing for two or three years. “

The former champion attacker in 1997, Francisco Palencia, dared to say that Cruz Azul has everything to be a champion, since, as the days go by, he looks much more regular, but he knows that those performances have to be demonstrated at the time of the truth, in the Liguilla.