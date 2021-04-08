Cruz Azul: Former board of directors accused of “arrangements” with players for team defeats

Although the Cruz Azul Machine marches as the leader of the MX League in this Closing 2021, the “ghosts” of past administrations continue to haunt the team and now a supposed “match” has come to light.

In an interview for W Deportes, Victor Velazquez, President of the Supervisory Council of the Cooperative, spoke about the short of the documentary that came to light a couple of days ago, where the administration of Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez to arrange the meetings so that the Machine lose.

During the interview, Velázquez commented that he cannot affirm that this is true, but revealed that they found some contracts in which if the team won a certain amount was paid and if it lost there was another amount for the players.

EXCLUSIVE ”As such I could not affirm that. What I could assure is that there were some policies that if the team won an amount would be won and if it lost another would be charged. ”Víctor Velázquez, President of the Cruz Azul Surveillance Council. # LaVozDelFutbol⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9Rdcj46iLB – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 7, 2021

“As such, I couldn’t tell you that. What we have seen is that we found some policies where they said that if the team won a certain amount was paid and if they lost another amount was also paid, a contract that was found there. “

“We have not found anything if there is evidence that the team was going to lose”

The director of the Cooperative also commented that the investigations of the internal team continue to be able to “clean” the institution of the evils left by the past administration.

