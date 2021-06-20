Cruz Azul ‘forced’ to sell Orbelín or lose a millionaire

The player of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Orbelín Pineda, would have his days counted in the champion team of the MX League and that is, several months of negotiation. He has refused to renew the contract with the Celeste group and if it is not sold this summer, it would be free in December.

Cruz Azul has not been able to reach an agreement to extend his contract and the reason is simply because of the refusal of the player, who wants to stay 6 months in the team and then leave for free.

For this reason, Cruz Azul, who has been trying to renew it since September 2020, would have to sell it this same transfer market or otherwise, the player would leave for free, causing a leak of a few million.

That he does not want to sign another contract with Cruz Azul. The club has been trying to convince him since September last year and nothing ✍ – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) June 20, 2021

According to the Transfermarkt site, Orbelín Pineda has a value close to 9 MDD, so if the player does not renew, in 6 months he would be free and Cruz Azul without that capital.

According to different sources, Tigres, Monterrey and other teams would have already raised their hands to acquire the player and if Cruz Azul does not ‘revive’ he will not get anything from the transfer.

