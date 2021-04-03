Cruz Azul: Footballers who were champions when they left La Maquina

With almost 24 years without being able to lift a title in the MX League, Machine de Cruz Azul is on track to achieve the Clausura 2021 championship, ending with what would seem to be an exclusive curse of the celestial club, since many of the players who have failed in the attempt to give the ninth star to the Cement, they have come out champions in other clubs.

As if it were a bad joke, many players who have come to Blue Cross In search of giving joy to their public, they have not been able to lift a title with the blue elastic, a ‘curse’ that ends the day they wear another shirt, since they have managed to become champions after leaving La Noria.

Even Cruz Azul youth squad have ‘wasted’ their first years of career trying to give him the ninth, achieving success as soon as they move from a team within the MX League or even abroad, such was the case of Ricardo Osorio, who won in the German Bundesliga, in addition to winning a title with Monterrey on his return to Mexico.

In Soy Futbol we remember some of the footballers who ‘failed’ in their attempt to give Cruz Azul the ninth and were able to triumph in other clubs, lifting the Liga MX title.

Ricardo Osorio.

Another youth squad from Cruz Azul who went to Europe without being a champion with La Maquina. El Oso signed with Germany’s Stuttgart, being champion with the Bundesliga team, in addition to lifting the Apertura 2010 title with Rayados de Monterrey on his return to Liga MX.

Javier Aquino.

The Oaxacan emerged from the Cruz Azul quarry and made his debut in 2010 with the cement team, playing until 2013 with the celestial, before his European adventure.

In 2014 he returned to the MX League and shortly after he lifted his first title in the MX League with the UANL Tigres, something he repeated three more times, in addition to being champion in the Concachampions.

Marvin Cabrera.

With Cruz Azul he was never able to establish himself in the starting eleven, leaving the La Noria team in 2005. His luck changed drastically, as a year later he won the Copa Sudamericana with Pachuca, as well as two Liga MX titles.

Richard Nunez.

After an epic debut with La Maquina, scoring 4 goals against Tecos, the Uruguayan was completely turned off with the celestial ones, being loaned to the Tuzos del Pachuca, the team where he lifted the Liga MX title in 2006.

Gabriel Pereyra.

The Argentine midfielder played for Cruz Azul between 2005 and 2007, leaving La Maquina to reach the Atlante Iron Colts, a team that would give him the joy of lifting the Apertura championship in 2007.

Aaron Galindo.

Another player raised in La Noria; The Mexican defender left Cruz Azul very soon, in 2006, as he painted to be a figure in Mexican Soccer and was signed by Hercules of Spain, marching for teams from Switzerland and Germany before returning to Mexico to play for Chivas and Santos. , team with which he would be champion of the MX League in the Clausura 2012.

Joel Huiqui.

An emblematic player of Liga MX; the Cruz Azul youth squad played in two different stages with the cement producers, neither of them with a league title.

The Sinaloan would play with Pachuca in 2003, the year where he was champion with the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Apertura.

Israel López.

The Mexican midfielder played in two different stages with Cruz Azul, both without titles. Isra had already been champion of the MX League before arriving at Cruz Azul, but upon his departure from La Maquina he once again raised another title with Toluca in 2008, precisely against the celestial ones.

Miguel Sabah.

Despite having a great performance as a forward for Cruz Azul. The ‘man without fear’ could never be champion with the celestial, a success that he would achieve with the León Club in the 2014 Clausura.

Juan Carlos Cacho.

The Cruz Azul youth squad painted to be a crack of the Mexican National Team level. With La Maquina he could not achieve regularity and was transferred to Pachuca, a team where he won the Clausura 2006 and 2007, Sudamericana 2006, 2006 and 2008 Concachampions titles. In addition to the titles with Pachuca, Cacho won two more leagues with the Pumas de la UNAM, in the Closing 2009 and 2011.

Gerardo Lugo.

One of the promises of the Cruz Azul quarry. The midfielder could not be a benchmark in the team of his loves, rolling for several Liga MX teams before being caught by the Tigres de la UANL, a team with whom he lifted the Liga MX title in the 2015 Apertura.

Jair Pereira.

Despite not being a youth squad for La Maquina, Pereira was a benchmark with those of La Noria when playing from affiliate teams of La Maquina.

After 6 years in the institution, Pereira left for Chivas in 2014, only to be part of one of the best generations of the Flock, lifting 2 MX Cups, 1 Concachampions, 1 MX Super Cup and the 2017 Clausura MX League.

Nestor Araujo.

Another squad player who could not give Cruz Azul joy. After 6 years since his arrival in Cruz Azul, Araujo was sold to Santos Laguna, a team where he would win four titles, 2 of them in Liga MX, one in the 2015 Clausura and another in 2018.

Javier Orozco.

El Chuletita was another ‘frustrated’ youth squad in Cruz Azul, as the Mochitense was part of the team that was seconds away from getting the long-awaited ninth with La Maquina in that final against Club América, where he missed one of the shots of the shoot of penalties with which the title was defined.

Orozco left Cruz Azul and a few years later he lifted the MX Cup with Santos Laguna in 2014, as well as a MX League with the Guerreros in 2015, being the hero of the albiverde team by scoring four touchdowns.

Angel Mena.

With Cruz Azul he passed with more pain than glory, scoring 10 goals and 10 assists in 64 games. The Angel of the goal showed his great level of play with La Fiera del León, where he already lifted a league title. With the Emeralds he has 46 goals and 22 assists in 88 games.

