Cruz Azul: Fernando Quirarte sends message to Jesús Corona prior to the match vs Chivas

Fernando Quirarte, former player and coach of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, sent an emotional message to the goalkeeper of La Maquina de Cruz Azul Jesus Crown prior to the match between both teams corresponding to matchday 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, which will be played on the Azteca Stadium field.

During the Fox Sports Radio program, Fernando Quirarte praised the great career that Jesús Corona has had in the MX League and in Cruz Azul in recent years, noting that he is a great goalkeeper who has left important things in Mexican soccer and that before Chivas can be the figure.

Read also: Former Chivas, Carlos Salcido busts André Pierre Gignac with a harsh message

“The truth is that good that I was not wrong with him when I debuted in the Atlas, I was lucky to run into there and the truth is that he is a player who has made a good career with Cruz Azul and in Mexican soccer, he is about to renew with La Maquina and hopefully I can achieve it. ”Quirarte said about the goalkeeper of La Maquina.

For now, Cruz Azul is the leader of the Clausura 2021 in the MX League with 33 points after stringing together 11 wins in a row and hopes against Chivas, to get the victory 12 in a row, equaling the Leon’s streak.

Jesús Corona, for his part, has played 12 matches out of 13 in this tournament, where he has received 7 goals and has kept his goal unbeaten in another 7 matches with Cruz Azul. He only did not play the match of matchday 9 against Mazatlán FC.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content