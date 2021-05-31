Cruz Azul: Fans tear apart ‘Cata’ Domínguez for Club Santos’ goal

The ghosts of the past in the Cruz Azul Machine has invaded the squad again, receiving the Santos Laguna score that equals the final of the Closing tournament 2021 in the second leg.

In the 37th minute, the steering wheel Diego Valdes took advantage of the facilities of defender Julio César Domínguez and with a left-handed shot on the edge of the area, he sent to the back of the nets despite the launch of Jose de Jesus Corona for 1-0.

Read also: Rayados: Avilés Hurtado close to becoming a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club for the 2021 Apertura

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the celestes did not wait, attacking the Mexican defender for the bad marking in the Warriors’ score.

Taste yourself again !! – Sandra (@Sandra_Leyva_) May 31, 2021

Don’t be bastards – カ ル ロ ス (@IrreverentMX) May 31, 2021