Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to the line-up vs Club Pachuca in the second leg

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine will host the second leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca for a place in the title dispute.

True to his style, coach Juan Reynoso has once again modified his starting line-up against Hidalgo compared to what he showed from the beginning in the first leg held at the Hidalgo stadium.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful celestial fans on social networks did not wait, praising the starting eleven of the Peruvian strategist before those of the Bella Airosa.

Read also: Club Pachuca: The hopeful message from Romario Ibarra prior to the second leg vs Cruz Azul

