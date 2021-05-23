Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to the line-up vs Club Pachuca in the second leg

The Cruz Azul Machine will host the second leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca for a place in the title dispute.

True to his style, coach Juan Reynoso has once again modified his starting line-up against Hidalgo compared to what he showed from the beginning in the first leg held at the Hidalgo stadium.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful celestial fans on social networks did not wait, praising the starting eleven of the Peruvian strategist before those of the Bella Airosa.

I trust in you! If today it gets lost we will still be here! But I ask one thing! KILL ON THE COURT FOR THIS FAITHFUL HOBBY! YOU WILL PLAY WITH 40% in the Aztec but we will be thousands with you from a distance ❤️ – Ter-Stegismo (@ JesusMo11513031) May 23, 2021

The 11th that will pass to the final, let’s go my machine !. ⚽️ – Diego Rivera (@ DiegoRi03241581) May 23, 2021

This alignment is congruent and it is won for the good of all the blues – Juan Fernandez (@ jmblue67) May 23, 2021

Come on @CruzAzul is with everything !!

Today we go to the final !!!

⚽️ – LakerForever (@ BomBonAzul12) May 23, 2021

Come on teamooooo. To win, to break the madreeeeeee !!!! – LuisAlberto17LSA (@ Treecko_17) May 23, 2021

Ami I think the alignment is good – Jovis (@ JoanSMC04) May 23, 2021