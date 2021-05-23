Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to Santiago Giménez after his goal against Pachuca

Santiago Giménez put Cruz Azul’s La Machine ahead in the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX against Tuzos del Pachuca on the Azteca Stadium field.

Santi Giménez, at minute 51 of the game, with a great header, beat goalkeeper Óscar Ustari who despite his shot, failed to reach the ball and thus avoid the momentary advantage on the scoreboard of Cruz Azul.

After this annotation, the cement fans surrendered to ‘Chaquito’ Giménez, not only because of the way he scored, but because they believe that he can break the spell that his father could not in the past.

GOOOOL SANTI dressing up in Chaco

Romo’s first good pass and it’s assistance – Sandra (@Sandra_Leyva_) May 23, 2021

Better than henry martin – Rakstar (@Fraudtelson) May 23, 2021

