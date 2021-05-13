Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to Pol Fernández after his goal against Toluca FC

The Red Devils of Toluca and Cruz Azul’s Machine opened the activity of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of Liga MX on the Nemesio Diez Stadium field, with the expectation that there would be goals in the match.

And so it was, since Toluca began winning with a goal from Alexis Canelo from the penalty spot. However, Cruz Azul would react quickly in the game with a goal of Pol Fernandez at minute 33, a score that was highly praised by the heavenly fans.

Pol Fernández, with a great shot from the edge of the area, beat Toluca goalkeeper Luis García who could do nothing despite the stretch to save that ball that embedded in the corner of the goal.

Ugh that GOLAZOOOO what you just did Pol !!! – Sandra (@Sandra_Leyva_) May 13, 2021

I love you POL! – AndyRocks (@Andyrocksmx) May 13, 2021

I LOVE THE FUCK – Brandon Andrade (@ BrandonAn11) May 13, 2021

SSISIIIIIIIIUUUUUUUUUU Good Pol !!! Let Romo see what it is to go out to 100 – 私 は 眠 い ➐ (@ArturHopper) May 13, 2021

I love you Pol thanks for returning crack ❤️ – Francisco Omar (@ Francis54234811) May 13, 2021

