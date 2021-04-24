Cruz Azul: Fans surrender to Elías Hernández for his great goal against Atlético San Luis

The fans of Cruz Azul surrendered to Elijah Hernandez for his great goal that opened the scoring in the match on day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Atlético San Luis, after defining with a ‘picadita’ before the departure of the goalkeeper from Potosí.

The play began with a great pass from Sebastián Jurado from the goal kick where the San Luis defense let the ball dribble and Elías Hernández entered the area and put Cruz Azul ahead.

Faced with this definition, the fans of La Maquina surrendered to Elías where they hope that he will recover his best version so that he can contribute to Cruz Azul for the League that is about to start and that defines the champion in Liga MX.

The most chingon that can happen to us is that Elias recovers a better level – Óðinn (@ OdinSantos13) April 24, 2021

If we recover half of what it was a few tournaments for the league, it comes … – Diego (@kingdieeggo) April 24, 2021

It would be chingon to recover that level … COME ON ELIAS! – Jonathan Zaragoza (@ JohnnyArtist13) April 24, 2021

Good time when your level is rising. – Uriel (@Urielzka) April 24, 2021

Vega elias, even if you raise your level a little more, with that you help the team – Miguel (@ Miguel97205111) April 24, 2021

The much criticized, but a great player Elías Hernández. – Saúl Robles (@ ErnestoSal1) April 24, 2021

