Cruz Azul: Fans surrender at the feet of Bryan Angulo for his goal against Toronto FC

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to close the tie against Toronto FC and advance to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, in the second leg in the Quarterfinal round.

After a start dominated by the Canadian team, forward Bryan Angulo returned to calm the fans of the celestial ones, when he scored a goal to extend the lead on the aggregate scoreboard in the series.

In the 27th minute, the Ecuadorian attacker took advantage of the recovery they made in the defensive zone of the maple leaf squad and with a right-hand volley shot on top of the goalkeeper’s throw. Alex Bono for 1-0.

Faced with this jewel, the comments and reactions from the fans of the Ferris wheel on social networks did not wait, praising the great score made by forward Bryan ‘Cuco’ Angulo.

It is time to admit that Angulo is the top 3 forwards in the world, without fear – Eduardo Ascanio Ψ (@Edi_Azk) May 5, 2021

Who else but my Ecuadorian Benzema! – Ter-Stegismo (@ JesusMo11513031) May 5, 2021

My Ecuadorian Benzema defined her as the true Benzema. Great crack !!! – Daniel Conde (@danielcondep) May 5, 2021

Go!!! Cuckoo!! – lalos perez (@ laloss1794) May 5, 2021

That is my Ecuadorian Benzema – Emmanuel León (@Emmanuel_leon_) May 5, 2021

Pinche Benzema Ecuadorian – Luis_Azul ⚽️ (@ LuisAzul0507) May 5, 2021