Cruz Azul: Fans praise the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Arcahaie FC in the Concachampions

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to avoid a new blue cross in the Concacaf Champions League, receiving a visit from Arcahaie FC of Haiti in the second leg in the Eighth Final of the tournament.

With a 0-0 draw after the first 90 minutes held in the Caribbean country, coach Juan Reynoso surprised with an initial line-up against the Haitians, by combining some substitutes with starters.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the celestial fans were immediate, praising the starting eleven that the Peruvian strategist sent for the second leg against Arcahaie FC.