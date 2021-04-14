Cruz Azul: Fans praise the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Arcahaie FC in the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to avoid a new blue cross in the Concacaf Champions League, receiving a visit from Arcahaie FC of Haiti in the second leg in the Eighth Final of the tournament.

With a 0-0 draw after the first 90 minutes held in the Caribbean country, coach Juan Reynoso surprised with an initial line-up against the Haitians, by combining some substitutes with starters.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the celestial fans were immediate, praising the starting eleven that the Peruvian strategist sent for the second leg against Arcahaie FC.

Finally without the asshole of 22 but how bad it will be on Saturday that he fucks his mother. – Angel Rodriguez (@ AngelRocan19) April 14, 2021

Those 11 starters have the opportunity to gain tasty confidence in today’s game to raise their level, minimum is what they must do, come blue give everything on the field and of course the extra !! – Mark Cross (@MarkcCross) April 14, 2021

Alexis Peña looks better than the tasting in the central – Angel Mac (@ ngelPlata2) April 14, 2021