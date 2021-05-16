Cruz Azul: Fans praise the alignment of Juan Reynoso in the second leg vs Club Toluca

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Red Devils of Toluca will write the last 90 minutes of the Quarterfinal series in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX in the Aztec stadium, looking for a place in the semifinals.

After surprisingly leaving them on the bench in the first leg, coach Juan Reynoso has returned to the extreme title. Jonathan Rodriguez and the midfielder Orbelín Pineda, sacrificing the side Ignacio Rivero and in its place he placed Adrian Aldrete.

Read also: The players from Tepatitlán and Morelia who could make the jump to Liga MX

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers did not wait, praising the starting eleven that the Peruvian strategist commanded in the second leg.

Today not only 11 play, today we are with you all the fans of this team !! TODAY MORE UNITED THAN EVER! TOGETHER WITH EVERYTHING AND AGAINST EVERYTHING MAXIMUM TRUST IN YOU! pic.twitter.com/2qNF85gbzl – Ter-Stegismo (@ JesusMo11513031) May 16, 2021

Yes, maybe it would be much better if Rivero was in place of Aldrete, but today it’s time to support Cabrones, the best in terms of Media and Offense is already starting. – Brandon Andrade (@ BrandonAn11) May 16, 2021

Come today and you are never alone, come team !!!!

I trust you damn it ❤️ – Alejandro Sanchez (@ alesan_96) May 16, 2021

Come with everything, today we go to the semifinals. – Manu darks #PorLaNovena (@manudarks) May 16, 2021