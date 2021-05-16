Cruz Azul: Fans praise the alignment of Juan Reynoso in the second leg vs Club Toluca

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Red Devils of Toluca will write the last 90 minutes of the Quarterfinal series in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX in the Aztec stadium, looking for a place in the semifinals.

After surprisingly leaving them on the bench in the first leg, coach Juan Reynoso has returned to the extreme title. Jonathan Rodriguez and the midfielder Orbelín Pineda, sacrificing the side Ignacio Rivero and in its place he placed Adrian Aldrete.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers did not wait, praising the starting eleven that the Peruvian strategist commanded in the second leg.