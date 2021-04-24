Cruz Azul: Fans praise Sebastián Jurado for his assistance in the goal against Atlético San Luis

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to extend the streak of matches without knowing defeat in the Closing tournament 2021, facing Atlético San Luis in the game corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX.

The goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado stole the glances in the commitment against Potosinos by giving the first assist of his career in the first division for the first score of the celestial in the duel.

In minute 2, the Mexican goalkeeper made a clearance to three-quarters of the court and after a bounce in the field, he arrived at the feet of Elias Hernandez staying in front of the frame and with a balloon, he roofed the archer Axel werner for 1-0.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of La Noria did not wait, praising the great play made by goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado against Atlético San Luis.

Assists this season:

Sebastian Jury: 1

Jesus Corona: 0 – PIOJISMO (@ PIOJISMO3) April 24, 2021

From the match vs pumas jurado improved a shitload in his clearances – said (@KingOfSaid) April 24, 2021

Swear God please

He has to start if or if the next tournament – Edy Johnson (@ EdyJohnson1) April 24, 2021