Cruz Azul fans perform tremendous reception for the return vs Pachuca (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek its place in the final in the second leg of the semifinals of the Closing 2021 against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in a match for which the sky-blue fans gave their team a tremendous welcome.

When the cement group was about to arrive at the Azteca Stadium, the followers of the Machine made a caravan in the streets surrounding the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, in search of giving a final message of support to the team.

In the preview of the match, the Cruz Azul fans were also present outside the concentration hotel to bring the team a “serenade” prior to the return against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

On both occasions, the Cruz Azul Machine account recognized what was done by his fans, sharing part of the actions on his social networks, along with a message of thanks.

