Cruz Azul: Fans of the Machine are present prior to the return vs Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive this Saturday, May 22, the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Aztec stadium, for the return of the semifinals of Clausura 2021 Tournament, so the celestial fans decided to “serenade” their team the night before.

As in the previous duel against the Devils of Toluca, the cement fans gathered outside the campus concentration hotel, with music, balloons, banners and songs of support for the team.

On this occasion, the players initially looked out from the windows of their rooms to thank their followers for the details, and then go downstairs and “continue the party” with their fans at the entrance of the hotel.

In the first leg, Cruz Azul and Pachuca drew goalless, so if this result was repeated, the Machine would be in the final due to its position in the table.

On the other hand, if Pachuca manages to score a goal, the celestial team is obliged to win the match, since any tie with goals will qualify the Tuzos by the visitor goal criterion.

THE BLUE PARTY STARTED pic.twitter.com/w7cLjdArWW – ó (@cordova_sports) May 22, 2021

