Cruz Azul: Fans of La Maquina ‘dawns’ celebrating at the Angel of Independence

After a long wait of 23 and a half years without a title in the MX League, fans of La Maquina de Cruz Azul gave free rein to their euphoric celebrations and invaded the monument of the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, celebrating the championship. Until the wee hours of the morning.

Thousands of fans of Blue Cross They went to the historical monument, a key point of the celebrations of the capital’s sports teams and with the highest attendance in Mexico, starting an epic celebration for the important title achieved this Sunday against the Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

There were almost 24 years of fasting, 43 short tournaments and 16 technicians who paraded through the celestial team to once again celebrate a championship in the MX League, which came accompanied by total suffering, because the match against the Santos Laguna Warriors was quite complicated in the closing of the last 90 minutes at the Azteca Stadium.

The light blue jerseys flooded Mexico City and with flag in hand, hundreds of fans paraded by the Angel of Independence, some standing, wearing iconic wrestling masks, as well as others who came in their cars, honking their horns.

Pandemic did not prevent Cruz Azul celebrations

Despite the fact that the authorities of Mexico City warned that they would not allow these celebrations due to the health contingency, the Police could do little in the face of the agglomeration of people and only dedicated themselves to controlling the order as far as possible.

In the festivities there was everything in front of the Mexico City policemen, as the sky-blue fans detonated rockets and consumed intoxicating drinks, unleashing their euphoria.

NOT EVEN DEATH SEPARATED THEM! This woman took the ashes of her uncle who was a fan of Cruz Azul to the Angel of Independence ⚱️ Just like him, there were many celestial ones who celebrated the title from the sky pic.twitter.com/CQqAC47ybR – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) May 31, 2021

THE POSTCARD! ⭐ This is how the Angel of Independence stands at the moment. The fans of Cruz Azul today do not sleep Hugo Mancilla pic.twitter.com/jawlmQyQAd – Analysts (@_Analistas) May 31, 2021

