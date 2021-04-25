Cruz Azul: Fans explode with joy for ‘benching’ Rafael Baca vs Atlético San Luis

The Cruz Azul Machine exposes its streak of 13 games without losing and the general leadership in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Atlético San Luis in the continuation on matchday 16.

Despite being an indisputable headline in the formation of the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso, the midfielder Rafael Baca has been left out of the starting eleven of the game against the Potosinos to be held in the Aztec stadium.

Given this news, the comments and reactions from the faithful celestial fans did not wait, bursting with joy at the substitution of the Mexican midfielder against Atlético San Luis.

On the 22nd on the bench today the ball smiles, thanks teacher Reynoso – Pedro L. (@ Pedro_L122) April 24, 2021

Today Pol Fernandez is finally going to play his game, the asshole from 22 – Brandon Andrade (@ BrandonAn11) April 24, 2021