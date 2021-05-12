Cruz Azul: Fans explode against the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club Toluca

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to achieve a coup of authority in the first leg of the Quarterfinals, visiting the Nemesio Díez stadium to face the Red Devils of Toluca, at the start of the Liga MX league.

Despite having a week off since his last game in the Concachampions, coach Juan Reynoso has surprised with his alignment, leaving the extreme on the bench Jonathan Rodriguez and the midfielder Orbelín Pineda.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the celestial fans on social networks did not wait for the starting eleven of the Peruvian strategist against the Mexiquenses.