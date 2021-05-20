Cruz Azul: Fans explode against the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club Pachuca

Football

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to show its favorite role in the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Hidalgo stadium to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

As has been a constant in this tournament, coach Juan Reynoso has presented three changes in his line-up compared to what was shown in the second leg against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Read also: Liga MX: David Terans, the midfielder that Toluca FC would like to reinforce

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful heavenly fans did not wait, harshly attacking the Peruvian strategist for the team’s starting eleven against the Hidalgo.