Cruz Azul: Fans explode against the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Club Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to show its favorite role in the first leg in the semifinals of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Hidalgo stadium to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

As has been a constant in this tournament, coach Juan Reynoso has presented three changes in his line-up compared to what was shown in the second leg against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful heavenly fans did not wait, harshly attacking the Peruvian strategist for the team’s starting eleven against the Hidalgo.

Escobar to the bench? – dog (@MascaraDLMuerte) May 20, 2021

PTM

Would be perfect

Aldrete for Escobar and I tun for Orbeli ♂️ – Nachismo Flores / Rivero (@NachismoCAZ) May 20, 2021

Do not miss the beautiful customs, especially now that is when the so-called historical usually carries it the most pic.twitter.com/DOdfoU3EQh – Marshall Serrano Ángeles (@ MarshallSerran7) May 20, 2021

He does not like yotun for the band, he does not have spring, no caracoleo, he will contribute little – Tonyyazul (@tonyy_vargas) May 20, 2021

Back to playing with 10. Keeping Rafael Baca as the starter after what has been shown in the last few years is a poorly told joke. – Me (@ arturoalien8) May 20, 2021

Again without Orbelin and Escobar ♂️ incredible – Jorge Alberto (@ JorgeAlberto019) May 20, 2021

Another time with his defensive alignment with two contentions, pachuca from midfield up is a dynamic team, the cata and aldrete are no longer for that rhythm forward, the perfect pair would be head and Gimenez speed, strength and forcefulness but I hope Reynoso is not wrong – Marco Antonio Lopez Urquiza (@lopez_urquiza) May 20, 2021

I don’t understand the line-up but I don’t have the IQ of Juan Máximo Reynoso, the chess player of this Euro-machine. Then to trust – Héctor Iturbide (@ Hectorin077) May 20, 2021