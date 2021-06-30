in Football

Cruz Azul: Fans demand more opportunities for Sebastián Jurado before possible renewal of Crown

Jesus Crown has become a banner of Blue Cross in recent years, ending the title drought in the Closing 2021, for which he was rewarding with a contract extension.

In accordance with Ruben Rodriguez, The celestial board would have closed the renewal of the experienced goalkeeper’s contract for two more years, a decision that many fans of ‘La Maquina’ did not like.

Also read: Rayados: Duilio Davino fulminates Hugo González and reveals details of his departure

A sector of the fans believes that the time offered by the Crown was excessive, considering that it has 40 years, indicating that they slow the growth of Sebastian Jurado Y Andrés Gudiño.

Also read: Liga MX: Duilio Davino confirms Rayados’ interest in Erick Aguirre

Many believe that one year was enough, since they think that it is time for a transition in goal, giving more opportunity to a much younger goalkeeper with great potential as a Jury.

Jeremy Stephens criticizes Drakkar Klose for shoving episode