Cruz Azul: Fans demand more opportunities for Sebastián Jurado before possible renewal of Crown

Jesus Crown has become a banner of Blue Cross in recent years, ending the title drought in the Closing 2021, for which he was rewarding with a contract extension.

In accordance with Ruben Rodriguez, The celestial board would have closed the renewal of the experienced goalkeeper’s contract for two more years, a decision that many fans of ‘La Maquina’ did not like.

A sector of the fans believes that the time offered by the Crown was excessive, considering that it has 40 years, indicating that they slow the growth of Sebastian Jurado Y Andrés Gudiño.

Two more years of waiting for Sebastián Jurado, it is a long time ago for Jurado to go looking for minutes elsewhere (on loan) because I am convinced that he is and will be the ideal successor for the celestial goal. https://t.co/1OLSyzj848 – Ricardo_Sanmo (@RicardoSanmo) June 29, 2021

Many believe that one year was enough, since they think that it is time for a transition in goal, giving more opportunity to a much younger goalkeeper with great potential as a Jury.

Not even the 62 goals that Sebastián Jurado received in Veracruz have done as much damage to his career as José de Jesus Corona will be when he decides to retire until he is 50 https://t.co/VIaOVd97pV – Gray (@thebestheroman) June 29, 2021

That is, # SebastiánJurado to eat bench another 4 tournaments, to continue learning from the experienced goalkeeper who will start for 2 more years – Oscar GuzmanAcoltzin (@_OscarGuzman) June 29, 2021