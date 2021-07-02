Cruz Azul: Fans cries out of Misael Domínguez

After Cruz Azul made official the departure of Misael Domínguez, who will play in Xolos for the Apertura 2021, the fans ‘cried’ his departure from the club, as they considered that he still had a lot to give in the Machine and was one of the players with more projection of the team.

In networks, after the player’s farewell, the fans asked him not to leave and in the same way, before his imminent departure from the club, they wished him luck in Xolos and in his future projects.

Misael is champion, which makes him a historic one in the team that got the ninth star after 23 years of drought.

Misael played 5 games in the 2021 Guardians, 4 in the regular role and one in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, where he had a great performance.

Don’t go, kid. – Roberto López ⚽️ (@ robertolpz9) July 2, 2021

You will always have the pride of being able to boast that you were one of the legends of this historical establishment that broke the drought, success in Xolos, I hope they know how to take advantage of you very well – CHAMPION 9️⃣ (@ Adrian_7RM) July 2, 2021

Success in your new projects !! I wanted to see you more time defending La Celeste, but I THANK your dedication and play; That pass from Taquito to Romo vs Toluca will remain forever in history !!! You are one of the Champions of #CruzAzul and they Love You !! pic.twitter.com/G2aTKP96qU – Eduardo (@LvThespecialone) July 2, 2021

You are going to be Mass Champion, I wish no one had to leave this great team, break it like you did here! Courage and much success! – Maribel ♀️ ♀️ (@ mrg_18) July 2, 2021

Do not forget this play, you are a chingon and you will come in a few seasons that the finances are accommodated I have no doubts, crack success pic.twitter.com/xVDoz28dxO – Carlos Acevedo (@jcarlosacevedor) July 2, 2021

