in Football

Cruz Azul: Fans cries out of Misael Domínguez

After Cruz Azul made official the departure of Misael Domínguez, who will play in Xolos for the Apertura 2021, the fans ‘cried’ his departure from the club, as they considered that he still had a lot to give in the Machine and was one of the players with more projection of the team.

In networks, after the player’s farewell, the fans asked him not to leave and in the same way, before his imminent departure from the club, they wished him luck in Xolos and in his future projects.

Also read: Club América: Squad would have already chosen who will wear the ’10’ in the Apertura 2021

Misael is champion, which makes him a historic one in the team that got the ninth star after 23 years of drought.

Misael played 5 games in the 2021 Guardians, 4 in the regular role and one in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, where he had a great performance.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Chaos helps even artificial neural networks think

What could cause a blockage in the markets?