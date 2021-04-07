Cruz Azul: Fans celebrate the ownership of Andrés Gudiño vs Arcahaie FC

The Cruz Azul Cement Machine debuted this Tuesday, April 6 in the Concacaf Champions League, against the Arcahaie FC, in the first official duel of Andres Gudiño with the celestial set.

Juan Reynoso, coach of the Machine, traveled to the Dominican Republic with an alternate team, where Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño were the goalkeepers called, since José de Jesús Corona, starter in Liga MX, did not make the trip.

Although there was practically no activity, other than a couple of centers to cut, the Cruz Azul fans showed their happiness on social networks for the opportunity that Gudiño received.

