Cruz Azul: Fans celebrate the ownership of Andrés Gudiño vs Arcahaie FC

The Cruz Azul Cement Machine debuted this Tuesday, April 6 in the Concacaf Champions League, against the Arcahaie FC, in the first official duel of Andres Gudiño with the celestial set.

Juan Reynoso, coach of the Machine, traveled to the Dominican Republic with an alternate team, where Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño were the goalkeepers called, since José de Jesús Corona, starter in Liga MX, did not make the trip.

Although there was practically no activity, other than a couple of centers to cut, the Cruz Azul fans showed their happiness on social networks for the opportunity that Gudiño received.

You have to give everyone a chance.

Gudiño deserves minutes too – Noe De Jesus LM (@NoeDJLM) April 7, 2021

It consoles me that Gudiño is also handsome. – Alejandro (@ Jandro19AS) April 7, 2021

We have a team, let’s go Gudiño – adan (@elciberazul) April 7, 2021

Jurado is the one in fashion has more filming and yes, he will be the headline after Corona but Gudiño only because he does not have the minutes and the press but he has plenty of quality! – Troyanous (@OCPimentel_) April 7, 2021

It’s okay Gudiño! Deserves it! – Ruben BlueData (@rbngcv) April 7, 2021

Between Jurado and Gudiño I didn’t care about the truth, as long as they have minutes. – Monty (@ G0MM7) April 7, 2021

