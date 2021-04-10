Cruz Azul: Fans attack against the alignment of Juan Reynoso vs Chivas

The Cruz Azul Machine exposes the general leadership and the streak of 11 consecutive victories in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the action of matchday 14.

After your engagement in the Concacaf Champions League before him Arcahaie FC, coach Juan Reynoso has made some changes to his lineup against Rebaño Sagrado compared to the game against Braves of Ciudad Juarez.

Faced with this situation, it has provoked reactions and comments from the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers on social networks, against the starting eleven that the Peruvian strategist sent against the Rojiblancos.

And Elías and Yotun ???? -no one – El Bicho (@mysteryfonz) April 10, 2021

Baca and Cata again? ♂️ Why do they insist on playing at a disadvantage? – Oscar Velazquez (@ oscarivaneitor1) April 10, 2021

It’s about time that Pol weighs – jorge_mexico (@jorge_Mexico_) April 10, 2021

Pure slow defense !!! Less escobar …. on Shagy’s side and the tasting, the goals will come – julian (@juliancasabla) April 10, 2021