Cruz Azul: Fans ask for the return of Iván Marcone if they sell Luis Romo to Celta de Vigo

In the last hours it has been reported that Luis Romo could leave Cruz Azul for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after being champion in the Clausura 2021 heading to soccer in Spain with Celta de Vigo who would be interested in the services of the midfielder from La Maquina.

Given this possible departure of Romo de Cruz Azul, fans of La Maquina have begun to ask for the return Ivan Marcone to the team for the Apertura 2021 to cover the loss of the Mexican midfielder, although it looks complicated since the Argentine could reach Independiente de Avellaneda.

For this reason, the fans of Cruz Azul, in the face of the very probable loss of Luis Romo, so as not to leave half of the field depopulated and therefore believe that Iván Marcone would be the ideal to return, especially since he already knows the club and the League. MX.

It must be remembered that recently, Romo confessed in an interview that his letter is affordable for the teams, so it would not be an inconvenience; However, if it is materialized, it could represent a problem for Jaime Lozano, since Celta de Vigo would like to have it for the preseason, denying its participation in Tokyo.

