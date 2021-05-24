Cruz Azul: Fan takes his life after going to the Final of La Maquina

After witnessing Cruz Azul pass to the end of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX en the Aztec stadium, a fan of Machine With the name Jesús “N” he was found dead at his home after he had informed his friends that he would go to celebrate the triumph of the celestial team.

The body of Jesus was found hanging from a wardrobe in his home, who lost his life by suffocation through hanging that he himself would have caused.

Different sources indicate that Jesus was present at the Azteca Stadium match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca, as a call to a relative, in addition to photographs inside the property, remained as evidence.

At the end of the match, Jesús commented that he was going to the Ajusco neighborhood, in the mayor’s office of Coyoacán, to continue celebrating Cruz Azul’s classification to the grand final of the MX League.

The man went to block 72 of lot 36 on Nahuatlacas Street, where he was found dead by his wife.

