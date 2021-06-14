Cruz Azul: Fan of La Maquina moves Sebastián Jurado with emotional video

Sebastián Jurado, goalkeeper of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, was moved on social networks when he saw a video of some cement fans who celebrated with the entire Clausura 2021 title of the MX League.

Jurado, on his official Twitter account, sent a message to some Cruz Azul fans who posted a video while celebrating the Liga MX title after 23 years of drought.

“Hello how are you!!!! I would like to send a shirt to our fan, I send them a big hug, #ROMPELA. ”, Jurado published, a message that was praised by the followers of Cruz Azul.

In the video, you can see two young people who were sitting on a bed next to another person who was lying down and where it seems that he suffers from some condition, an image that apparently moved Jurado.

Cruz Azul ended up being champion of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX by beating Santos Laguna by an aggregate score of 2-1, breaking the 23-year drought without a championship.

