Cruz Azul: Fan of La Maquina looks for Jesús Corona to fulfill a dream

The Cruz Azul Machine will begin its pre-season for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and part of its preparation will be done in the United States, where Jose de Jesus Corona He has “pending accounts” with a faithful fan of the cement group, who seeks to fulfill his dream.

Carmen Mercado, follower of Blue Cross Since she was little, she shared her story through social networks, and in statements to Soy Fútbol, ​​she revealed that “Chuy” Corona has always been his favorite player, which caused him to make a rather peculiar poster for the duel against him LA Galaxy in the 2020 Leagues Cup, where she “traded” her husband for the goalkeeper’s jersey.

“I live in California and have always wanted to see my Cruz Azul play, so when he came to play against the LA Galaxy my husband and I decided to go. We bought the best seats because I wanted to see them up close. That day we arrived early and we followed the bus to the hotel “

“I made a poster where it said“ I change my husband for José de Jesús Corona ”and before starting the game the players line up, so I stood in front of them and showed them the poster. Corona sees him and smiles, so I made him the sign that if he would give me his shirt and he said yes “

Unfortunately, on that occasion he did not manage to get the Corona sweater. However, before a new tour of California for the friendly vs Pachuca and the Campeón de Campeones vs León, Carmen now hopes to fulfill her dream and get the Corona shirt.

“At the end of the game he yelled at Corona but he never listened. So when I heard they were coming to Fresno and Los Angeles my husband and I bought tickets, but I want Corona to see this Tweet. It would be a dream to have some Corona “

With the love for Cruz Azul transmitted from generations, Carmen Mercado assured that her baby will continue with the tradition, despite the fact that her husband, whom he “changed” for a Jesús Corona shirt, is a fan of Chivas del Guadalajara.

Carmen prior to Cruz Azul vs LA Galaxy (Photo: Courtesy)

“My husband has always supported me in everything, he took it more as a joke. Since we were dating, he has always known that my favorite player is Corona. I have a 10-month-old baby and obviously he is going to go to Cruz Azul, even if his father is from Las Chivas “

Cruz Azul will face Pachuca next Wednesday, July 7, at Chukchansi Park, in Fresno, California; and to the Lion on the 18th of the same month, at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles.

