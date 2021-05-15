Cruz Azul: ESPN journalist demands departure of Juan Reynoso if he is eliminated by Toluca FC

Mauricio Pedroza, journalist and presenter of ESPN, stated emphatically that Juan Reynoso, coach of Cruz Azul, would have to leave La Machine if the team is not able to advance to the semifinals against Toluca in the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Liguilla.

During the Now or Never program with Hérculez Gómez, Pedroza sentenced Juan Reynoso noting that he has to leave the club if Cruz Azul is fired, especially for leaving ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda on the bench in the first leg .

“Reynoso had the best season in short tournaments for Cruz Azul, the second best season in the history of Liga MX in shorts, breaking the record for the most consecutive victories in the history of Mexican soccer.”

“But that they eliminate you at the first change in the Liguilla, why did you think of leaving ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda on the bench. With all this, Reynoso has to leave. ”, He added.

Cruz Azul lost 2-1 in the first leg against Toluca, so they will need to win by one goal, as long as the Red Devils do not manage to score as a visitor, but they will already have to go out to score two up.

