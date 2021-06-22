Cruz Azul: Espanyol de Barcelona joins the bid for Luis Romo

After Celta de Vigo’s interest in Cruz Azul midfielder Luis Romo came to light for next season, after the midfielder became champion of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, now it seems that Espanyol of Barcelona, ​​of the League of Spain, would be interested in the player of La Maquina.

According to information revealed by David Espinosa from Fox Sports, Luis Romo’s representative will speak with the Parakeet Espanyol team that has just been promoted to the Spanish First Division and has shown interest in the Cruz Azul player.

“Romo’s representative will also speak with the people of Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​a club that is returning to the first division of the League. The Parakeets are also struck by the Mexican player. ”Espinosa revealed in networks.

#CruzAzul Romo’s representative will also speak with the people of Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​a club that returns to the first division of the League. The Parakeets are also struck by the Mexican player. Info in development with @crh_oficial @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX – David Espinosa (@David_EG) June 21, 2021

Luis Romo has played 52 games with Cruz Azul, where he has scored 8 goals and has given 13 assists where he won the Clausura 2021 title of the MX League, breaking 23 years of drought without a championship in La Noria.

For his part, prior to playing with La Maquina, wearing the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro shirt, he played 58 games where he scored 4 goals and gave 2 assists.

