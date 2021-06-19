Cruz Azul: Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa launches proposal to sign Ignacio Rivero

The drama continues around the possible departure of the Uruguayan midfielder, Ignacio Rivero, who ends his loan period with Cruz Azul on the last day of June 2021, so he would have to report to the owners of his letter, the Xolos de Tijuana, a team that has not accepted the terms proposed by La Maquina for make the purchase clause effective.

In Cruz Azul a new modality of austerity reigns in terms of the signings with this new directive headed by Víctor Velázquez and Álvaro Dávila, for which they would have proposed to pay in installments the Ignacio Rivero’s record against Xolos proposal that was rejected by the Tijuana team.

Under this scenario, the former player of La Maquina de Cruz Azul and now an analyst of TUDN, Emanuel ‘El Tito’ Villa, lHe made a curious proposal to the entire Cruzazulina band to be able to retain the Uruguayan footballer, one of the pillars of Juan Reynoso’s team that won the championship in the Clausura 2021.

“Good morning band !!! Let’s see … how is the Nacho Rivero theme ??? Where do we start to deposit Cruz Azul ??? Who signs up ??? ” Villa published, causing a sensation among the heavenly fans.

According to unofficial reports, Xolos would have valued Ignacio Rivero’s file at $ 5 million, so Cruz Azul has until June 31 to make, in full and in a single exhibition, the payment for the footballer .

Rumors suggest that Xolos would already have a proposal from the UANL Tigres for the transfer of Ignacio Rivero, a situation for which he has not shown flexibility with the celestial.

