Cruz Azul eliminates Toluca in the quarterfinals after winning 3-1

05/16/2021

Act. At 12:16 CEST

The Toluca failed to prevail over Blue Cross in the second leg of the Liga MX de Clausura. After 90 minutes of play, the final score was 3-1. The teams already met previously in the first leg at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium, which concluded with a score of 2-1 for the Toluca. Following this result, the Blue Cross manages to ensure their permanence in the competition for at least one more round, waiting to face their new rivals.

The match started off for the local team, who premiered the light with a goal of Brayan Angulo in the 11th minute. Toluca through a goal from Alexis Pedro Canelo in the 14th minute, concluding the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Blue Cross, because he knew how to take advantage of the play and managed to cross the net of his opponent thanks to a goal from eleven meters of Jonathan Rodriguez at 80 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the capital team, which distanced itself by putting 3-1 through a goal from Santiago Gimenez shortly before the end, specifically in the 90, ending the confrontation with a result of 3-1 on the scoreboard.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Elijah Hernandez, Ignacio Rivero, Santiago Gimenez, Yoshimar Yotun Y Misael Doíinguez replacing Orbelín Pineda, Juan Escobar, Brayan Angulo, Guillermo Fernandez Y Adrian Aldrete, while the changes by the visiting team were Rodrigo Salinas, Enrique Triverio, Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez, Psolo Yrizar Y Alan Rodriguez, which entered through Raul Lopez, Michael Estrada, Kevin Castañeda, Haret ortega Y Jose Vazquez.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Santiago Gimenez) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Jose Vazquez Y Claudio Baeza.

With this victory, the players of the Blue Cross will play their next match of the Liga MX de Clausura in the semifinals, while the Toluca was eliminated from the competition.