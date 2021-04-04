Cruz Azul: Elías Hernández will leave the Machine, they would not renew it

The Cruz Azul Machine still does not define the future of several of its players who end, or are close to ending their contracts with the celestial institution, one of them the midfielder Elías Hernández, who has fallen short in the last Liga MX tournaments with those of La Noria, so his renewal is in doubt.

In addition to Elías Hernández, Five other players from La Maquina have not yet defined whether or not they will continue with Cruz Azul for the next season: Jesús Corona, Ignacio Rivero, Pablo Aguilar Adrián Aldrete and Shaggy Martínez.

According to information revealed in TUDN, of those six players, only Elías Hernández is the one who would not be renewed by Cruz Azul, and in the case of the other players, there is an intention to extend their contractual relationship.

Regardless of the GENERAL BAD game today; There are players who completely clash with the current dynamics and level of the team:

– Elías Hernandez

– Shaggy

– Yotún

I am worried that the tournament closes and it seems mission impossible to recover them. #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/rI4PqwsmGh – Eduardo (@LvThespecialone) April 3, 2021

Aldrete, Corona, and Shaggy Martínez would be entering into talks to reach an agreement on their contract renewal, in addition to that, in the case of Nacho Rivero, Cruz Azul wants to make the purchase of the midfielder effective.

In Aguilar’s case, Cruz Azul wants to retain the Paraguayan, but they know of the footballer’s desire to end his career in his country, so there are doubts as to whether an agreement can be reached to keep him at the heavenly club.

