Cruz Azul: Elías Hernández dedicates an emotional farewell message to the Machine

The transfer market in Liga MX is on the surface for the Opening tournament 2021, after confirming that midfielder Elías Hernández returns to the Esmeraldas de León after lifting the title with the Cruz Azul Machine.

After the emotional video by the celestial team to confirm his departure from the club, the Mexican midfielder did the same with an emotional dedication through his social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Roberto Nurse confirms his departure from Pachuca for the Apertura 2021

“These three years at Cruz Azul have been one of the most momentous experiences in my career, they have been three unique years, three years of great responsibility due to the weight that a club of this size has, three years working every day to comply with the goal we set ourselves from the first day I arrived “.

“And definitely in the process I was able to meet wonderful people at the club, managers, coaches, fellow players, doctors, physios and incredible workers who make everything work tirelessly at the institution.

“But above all I found one of the most loyal hobbies that exist and for which I thank them every time they demanded and applauded me on and off the courts. Infinite thanks to the Cruz Azul community, I’m leaving but I will carry this shirt, this shield in my heart. and the triumphs of the Copa MX, Supercopa MX, Leagues Cup and the recent Liga MX title, “he wrote.

Read also: Liga MX: Bruno Zuculini would have rejected the proposal to sign with Club León

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content