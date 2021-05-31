Cruz Azul: “El Capi” Pérez broke down in tears after the title of the Machine

The Cruz Azul Machine finally managed to break its long 23-year drought and was crowned in the 2021 Clausura Tournament after beating Santos Laguna in the final with a 2-1 aggregate score, causing the joy of all the celestial fans that had suffered all this time.

A well-known fan of the Machine is Carlos “el Capi” Pérez, TV Azteca host and comedian, who was present at the Azteca Stadium for the final and ended up to tears of excitement for the championship.

Through his networks, “el Capi” shared a video of the last minutes of the final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, where it can be seen how, together with several fans of the Machine, he explodes with joy with the final whistle.

“We are champions! Thank you guys! Friends, what a bastard. It was a long time, friends, a long time. “

The last season in which Cruz Azul had raised the Liga MX title was in Winter 97. After this, the celestial team lost six finals until they managed to get the ninth star against Santos in this Clausura 2021.

