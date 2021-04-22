Cruz Azul: Due to financial problems, La Maquina would release its figures

The good step of the Cruz Azul Machine in the present Closing 2021 contracts with the gray future that the team presents for the next semester, because the celestial board continues without renewing a large number of footballers who are about to end their contract and this would obey to financial problems within the sports club.

According to information revealed by the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, Cruz Azul it would have complications for the renewal of several of its players, so in the summer it would have the escape of some of its figures, among them Orbelín Pineda and the Uruguayan Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, with whom they would seek to make cash with a sale of between 8 and 10 million dollars, having as possible destinations the teams of Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres de la UANL.

“Cruz Azul is experiencing difficult times financially, it is in a very important restructuring and that speaks of what is coming, do not be surprised if some players are released for the next tournament in common agreement,” said the Fox Sports journalist.

“Cruz Azul is therefore having so many problems to renew Pablo, Orbelín, Jeosé de Jesús Corona, because they do not have the same money that was paid before, they are not hired the same, they are not paid in the same way, it is a delicate issue” , he complemented.

Regarding the possible departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, the journalist mentioned that in Cruz Azul they would not frown upon the sale of the Uruguayan, as long as they receive an offer of between 8 and 10 million dollars, an amount that could only be affordable for the teams of the north of the country, assured ‘La Sombra’.

“If the tournament is over, there is a cannon shot between 8 and 10 million dollars, do not hesitate to put a bow and sell it,” said Rodríguez.

The journalist stressed that the celestial team’s board will be prioritizing operating with black numbers in the near future, so the juicy contracts with exorbitant salaries that were paid in La Noria will no longer be available to footballers.

“They are going to operate with black numbers and not with red numbers, that tells you that they are thinking about restructuring in the best way, they cannot pay (as before),” said the journalist

