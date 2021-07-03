Cruz Azul draws with FC Juárez in a friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

Court 1 at the La Noria facilities was the setting in which Cruz Azul’s Machine played its first preseason game for the Opening Tournament 2021 where he will defend his title of champion obtained last May against the Warriors of Santos Laguna.

With numerous casualties due to their calls with their respective teams, Blue Cross faced the Braves of FC Juárez, who played their second game under the guidance of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, managing to draw a goal in the Mexican capital.

The scorers for the match were Francisco Contreras for the FC Juárez Braves, while the Argentine Guillermo Matías ‘Pol’ Fernández scored for Cruz Azul.

The game was divided into four periods of 25 minutes each.

For this match, Cruz Azul could not count on Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotún, Jonathan Rodríguez and Sebastián Jurado.

Cruz Azul will play its next game on July 7 against Tuzos del Pachuca, this on its tour of the United States, where it will also face Austin Bold on July 10 and Club León on July 18, the latter in search of winning. the title of champion of champions of the MX league.

