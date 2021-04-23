Cruz Azul does not take into account the protests of the fans against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

After the surprise appearance of a group of Cruz Azul fans in the facilities of the training camps of The Ferris Wheel with messages against the celestial footballers, especially about Jesús Corona and the Domínguez Tasting, the President of The Machine, Ávaro Dávila, He said he was surprised by these actions, especially after the good step they have signed in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Neither the 13 games without defeat, nor the general leadership of the competition seem to keep the fans of Cruz AzuHe, who appeared at La Noria with messages written on blankets, where they warned that the enemy was within the team, alluding to the aforementioned players, in addition to that they no longer wanted ‘surprises’ in the League.

Regarding these messages, the President of Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila, downplayed them, ensuring that these actions do not destabilize them in the final stretch of the tournament.

“It was a novelty for me and it usually comes at times of conflict, it seems that those versions are, of people interested, that it does not bear fruit, that it remains in the middle and they have already begun to do that work,” he commented in an interview with TUDN.

However, Dávila accepted that there is a maximum demand with the Cruz Azul footballers, but he discredited the ways in which this group of fans had expressed their feelings, since it is not the time to make such comments.

“There is a requirement for the players but I don’t think this is the moment, it is not the way to support the team.

Dávila stressed that the goal of La Maquina is to be champion, although for them it is very important to close the regular tournament as championship leaders before starting to think about the Liguilla.

The manager made it clear that for him, these actions are due to particular interests, as there are many people interested in the Cruz Azul project not yielding sporting fruits and trying to destabilize the team.

“I do not mind hanging medals. There are many people, I think, interested in this project not coming to fruition. They have already begun to do their work”, Álvaro Dávila, President of @CruzAzul, on the protests from the fans Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/dhw5OJWtvS – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) April 23, 2021

