Cruz Azul does not renew Juan Reynoso and his figures; the fans explode against the directive

After almost two weeks of achieving the title of Closing 2021 and end a championship drought in the MX League, Cruz Azul’s Machine seems to continue to ‘celebrate’ and they have not yet officially announced the arrival of one of the reinforcements that Juan Reynoso He would have asked the cement board to fight for the two-time championship next semester, the last of his contract.

In addition to the null management in the matter of reinforcements, the cement board has also failed to finalize the contract renewal of players who were pillars in the last championship, since both Jesús Corona, Pablo Aguilar and Orbelín Pineda have not signed their extension.

In the case of Pineda, Cruz Azul has six more months to convince Maguito to continue in the institution, the same time they have to achieve an extension of Juan Reynoso, who has not been tied up on the bench of La Maquina and who could receive A tempting offer, since from Peru he has been placed as a natural candidate to replace Ricardo Gareca in the Hinca National Team, this in case they fail to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Faced with this uncertainty, the Cruz Azul fans have begun to despair and launch themselves against this directive, remembering that in the previous semester they were not able to manage reinforcements for the team either, with Juan Reynoso being the main person in charge of the ‘revival’ of the squad after the painful elimination against Pumas de la UNAM in the Apertura 2020 league.

Recently, Juan Reynoso himself revealed how he arrived at Cruz Azul for the last tournament, recalling that the proposal of the celestial board was not very tempting, but due to the illusion of directing La Maquina, he ended up accepting the offer of Jaime Ordiales.

