Cruz Azul does not renew Juan Reynoso and his figures; the fans explode against the directive

After almost two weeks of achieving the title of Closing 2021 and end a championship drought in the MX League, Cruz Azul’s Machine seems to continue to ‘celebrate’ and they have not yet officially announced the arrival of one of the reinforcements that Juan Reynoso He would have asked the cement board to fight for the two-time championship next semester, the last of his contract.

In addition to the null management in the matter of reinforcements, the cement board has also failed to finalize the contract renewal of players who were pillars in the last championship, since both Jesús Corona, Pablo Aguilar and Orbelín Pineda have not signed their extension.

In the case of Pineda, Cruz Azul has six more months to convince Maguito to continue in the institution, the same time they have to achieve an extension of Juan Reynoso, who has not been tied up on the bench of La Maquina and who could receive A tempting offer, since from Peru he has been placed as a natural candidate to replace Ricardo Gareca in the Hinca National Team, this in case they fail to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Victor Velazquez assured Radio Fórmula that they are changing the ‘organizational culture’ of Cruz Azul, but there are still no contract renewals in the CHAMPION team, while all the other clubs continue to arm themselves and are walking in their planning – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) June 11, 2021

Faced with this uncertainty, the Cruz Azul fans have begun to despair and launch themselves against this directive, remembering that in the previous semester they were not able to manage reinforcements for the team either, with Juan Reynoso being the main person in charge of the ‘revival’ of the squad after the painful elimination against Pumas de la UNAM in the Apertura 2020 league.

Recently, Juan Reynoso himself revealed how he arrived at Cruz Azul for the last tournament, recalling that the proposal of the celestial board was not very tempting, but due to the illusion of directing La Maquina, he ended up accepting the offer of Jaime Ordiales.

Let’s see. At least I did notice Juan Reynoso’s bewilderment when he spoke that they give long and long to their renovation. In the club there is no certainty of what comes for them, after being crowned. I have known directives that do not rest. Almost 15 days have passed since the title, and? – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) June 11, 2021

Hahahaha the Mare was too big for him. I prefer them to do things calmly and well planned than to bring a diva like Thauvin or repatriate someone like Moreno.

This directive is going to focus on football and building a team, with players who commit themselves, not just get paid. – Cruz Azul Champion (@ joel_ar2) June 11, 2021

In fact, yes, I feel hollow in their words that they have already spoken with Juan, Chuy and Pablo … – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) June 11, 2021

Better that they already sell the team, if they are not going to be able to with the package they should stand aside – Pedro L. (@ Pedro_L122) June 11, 2021

Because he is not interested in the team, if it were up to him he would sell to all the players of @CruzAzul to pay his graduates who are about to send him to the credit bureau. – Luis Enrique. (@ Sicario401) June 11, 2021

This new board of directors has to realize that now they are in charge of one of the largest institutions in Mexico, let it not be seen otherwise, why everyone begins to realize that this team is leaving them enormous, this team has the potential to win everything ❤️ – The Celestial Phoenix (@ Rigober00264695) June 11, 2021

