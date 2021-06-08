Cruz Azul: Does Jesus Corona leave The Machine? He answers himself

After lifting his first title in the MX League, the goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine, Jesus Crown, He revealed details of his future in Mexican Soccer, specifically of his possible renewal with the La Noria team, which is already underway, as the celestial board has already approved the extension of his contract in the cement entity.

Following rumors of a possible hiring with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara if there was a champion with Cruz Azul, José de Jesús Corona He expressed his desire to continue being part of the squad led by Juan Reynoso for the next Apertura 2021 in search of the bicampeonato.

In an interview with ESPN’s León Lecanda, Chuy Corona revealed that he has already started talks to renew his contract with Cruz Azul.

” I would like to stay here, we are already in talks. Really very happy and grateful to Álvaro Dávila, to Héctor Lara, to Juan Reynoso himself, who told me that from the beginning he was going to ask me for the next season, ” Corona said.

The veteran goalkeeper of La Maquina was one of the pillars of Cruz Azul in the last Clausura 2021, being the leader in defense and the goalkeeper with the least thrashed of the entire tournament, with only 9 goals in the regular phase, hanging zero in 8 It should be noted that José de Jesús Corona was the best goalkeeper of the 2021 Guardians Tournament. The former Atlas received nine goals in the regular phase of the tournament and kept his fence unbeaten eight times throughout the 15 matches played in the regular tournament.

